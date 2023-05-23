First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,436,126 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436,126 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 4.71% of Telos worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Telos by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after acquiring an additional 321,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telos by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Telos by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 271,347 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Telos by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,894,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 232,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Telos by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 78,367 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Insider Activity

Telos Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,603,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,693.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Telos stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telos

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.