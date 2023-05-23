First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $45,313,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,553,000 after buying an additional 82,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,437,000 after buying an additional 57,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $398.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.13 and a 200-day moving average of $418.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.56.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

