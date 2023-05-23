First Trust Advisors LP Sells 85,832 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,832 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Asana were worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Asana by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Asana by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Asana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASAN opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 159.46% and a negative net margin of 74.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.84.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214 in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

