FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

FONAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.36 on Friday. FONAR has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FONAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

