Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 91,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,159,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 61,060 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,984,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

