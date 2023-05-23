Fortive Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,298 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 215,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,958,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

