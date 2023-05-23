Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FSM. CIBC increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.3 %

FSM stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $997.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.