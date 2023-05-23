Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 4.17% of Forward Air worth $116,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 192.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

