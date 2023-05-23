FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RAIL. Stephens reduced their price objective on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

FreightCar America Stock Up 2.8 %

RAIL opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Insider Activity

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at $146,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 12,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,114.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,678 shares of company stock worth $109,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in FreightCar America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $39,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

