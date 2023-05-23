Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. Funko has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $639.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $49,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 114,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,254 shares of company stock valued at $254,726 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Funko by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Funko by 456.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.