Futu (FUTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Futu Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Institutional Trading of Futu

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Futu Company Profile

FUTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.59.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

