FY2023 Earnings Forecast for BioVie Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for BioVie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.72). The consensus estimate for BioVie’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Get BioVie alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

BioVie Stock Down 4.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. BioVie has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $14.38.

In other BioVie news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $28,720.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,195.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BioVie by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BioVie by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BioVie by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BioVie by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BioVie by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioVie

(Get Rating)

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.