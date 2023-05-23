FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Lucid Diagnostics Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lucid Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.19). The consensus estimate for Lucid Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

