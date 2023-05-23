FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.