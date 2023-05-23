FY2023 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $6.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.02. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.24.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $91.91 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,001,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 243,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

