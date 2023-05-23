FY2023 EPS Estimates for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lowered by William Blair

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Magic Software Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGIC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

