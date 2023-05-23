FY2023 EPS Estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. Raised by Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

