FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Walmart Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will earn $6.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.13. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Walmart Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Walmart stock opened at $148.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $400.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $145.80. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

