FY2024 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted by William Blair

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 19th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.26. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

JKHY opened at $150.78 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.98 and a 200-day moving average of $168.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

