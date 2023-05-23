G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.9 %

GIII stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.