Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.35 million, a P/E ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.71.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

