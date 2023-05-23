GDS (GDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. GDS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $348.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDS stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. GDS has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

