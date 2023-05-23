Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,614 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $43,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

