Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Cut to GBX 590

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 600 ($7.46) to GBX 590 ($7.34) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. AlphaValue cut shares of Glencore to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.71) to GBX 610 ($7.59) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.40) to GBX 625 ($7.77) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $605.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Glencore Increases Dividend

About Glencore

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Get Rating)

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.