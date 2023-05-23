Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,042 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Global X CleanTech ETF worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Get Global X CleanTech ETF alerts:

Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CTEC opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Global X CleanTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41.

About Global X CleanTech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.