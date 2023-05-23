Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $201.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOB. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.44.
Globant Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $173.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average is $163.95. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $240.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.