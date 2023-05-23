Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $201.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOB. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $173.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average is $163.95. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Globant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.7% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

