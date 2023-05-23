Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.14.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.
Globus Maritime Company Profile
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
