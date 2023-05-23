Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth $25,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

