GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $243,395.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,985.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $243,395.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,985.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,601,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

GDDY stock opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

