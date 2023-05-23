Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Golden Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AUMN. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 94.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.