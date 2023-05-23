GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GoldMining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Get GoldMining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 44,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,720,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,285,842.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 222,035 shares of company stock worth $2,155,499.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoldMining

GoldMining Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,298,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 871,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 11.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 28.8% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 930.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 163,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GoldMining in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.