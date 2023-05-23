GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDGGet Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GoldMining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 44,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,720,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,285,842.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 222,035 shares of company stock worth $2,155,499.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoldMining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,298,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 871,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 11.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 28.8% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 930.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 163,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GoldMining in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoldMining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.