GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.
In other news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 44,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,720,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,285,842.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 222,035 shares of company stock worth $2,155,499.
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
