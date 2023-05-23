good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Set at C$0.25 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$0.25 target price on good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
good natured Products Stock Performance
good natured Products stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. good natured Products has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.68. The stock has a market cap of C$44.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25.
good natured Products Company Profile
