Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,086,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,978,000 after purchasing an additional 108,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.