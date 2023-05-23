Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 184 ($2.29) price objective on the stock.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 155.60 ($1.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.02. The company has a market capitalization of £842.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.86 and a beta of 0.14. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 140.51 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.28).

Get Gresham House Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 1,627.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Isabel Liu bought 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,568.07 ($4,437.90). 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.