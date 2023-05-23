Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ASR opened at $282.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $179.01 and a 1 year high of $314.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $5.6528 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 614,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 500.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 241,214 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 255,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

