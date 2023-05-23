Guess’ (GES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Guess’ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guess’ Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GES opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $978.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Guess’

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

