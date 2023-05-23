Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Position Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after buying an additional 688,264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after buying an additional 296,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,525,000 after buying an additional 236,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 275.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 795.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 185,926 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Shares of GWRE opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $136,050.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

