Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Haleon were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Haleon by 1,052.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

HLN stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.05.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

