HC Wainwright Weighs in on Alimera Sciences, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimera Sciences in a report issued on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Alimera Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALIM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ALIM opened at $2.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 1,401,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alimera Sciences news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.