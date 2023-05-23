HC Wainwright Weighs in on Arqit Quantum Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arqit Quantum’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $1.06 on Monday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

