H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 7.05% of H&E Equipment Services worth $116,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after buying an additional 55,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,273,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

