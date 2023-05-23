Head to Head Comparison: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) & Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28% Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and Enlight Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $101.16 million 7.45 $55.44 million ($0.02) -235.38 Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 11.33 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Altus Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enlight Renewable Energy.

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Altus Power and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Altus Power currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 126.47%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.12%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Altus Power beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

