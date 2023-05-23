Head-To-Head Comparison: Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) vs. GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascend Wellness and GLG Life Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $405.93 million 0.42 -$80.90 million ($0.38) -2.32 GLG Life Tech $8.40 million 0.05 -$25.42 million ($0.69) -0.02

GLG Life Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness. Ascend Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 2 2 0 2.50 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascend Wellness and GLG Life Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -16.45% -40.01% -7.88% GLG Life Tech -358.36% N/A -150.71%

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats GLG Life Tech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GLG Life Tech

(Get Rating)

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.