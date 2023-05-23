Head to Head Comparison: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) versus Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pathward Financial pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

89.6% of Pathward Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pathward Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pathward Financial and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathward Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pathward Financial presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Pathward Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

This table compares Pathward Financial and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathward Financial 20.19% 20.80% 2.08% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 29.72% 18.24% 1.22%

This table compares Pathward Financial and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathward Financial $606.00 million 2.05 $156.39 million $4.54 10.18 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $95.31 million 2.34 $30.02 million $5.21 7.54

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathward Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pathward Financial beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes the Crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services and Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower. The Commercial Real Estate segment offers finances purchase of real estate, refinance existing obligations, and/or to provide capital. The Consumer segment includes home equity installment loans and lines of credit. The Residential Real Estate segment operates as a secured first lien position of the borrower’s residential real estate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

