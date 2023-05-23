Head-To-Head Comparison: Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) vs. Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek has a beta of -1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and Eltek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46% Eltek 9.97% 19.84% 10.12%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.65 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Eltek $39.65 million 1.06 $3.19 million $0.71 10.14

This table compares Tempo Automation and Eltek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eltek has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tempo Automation and Eltek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tempo Automation currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 936.27%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Eltek.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Eltek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eltek beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

