Head-To-Head Contrast: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) & Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Doximity and Symbolic Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 3 4 3 0 2.00 Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.35%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 26.92% 12.96% 11.17% Symbolic Logic N/A -13.09% -12.55%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Doximity and Symbolic Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Doximity has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Doximity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Doximity and Symbolic Logic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $419.05 million 14.69 $154.78 million $0.52 61.15 Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.38 $17.44 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Summary

Doximity beats Symbolic Logic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc. engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

