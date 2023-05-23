Head to Head Contrast: Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) versus Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 17.18% 8.09% 4.60% Coda Octopus Group 20.39% 10.29% 9.46%

Risk & Volatility

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $2.65 billion 1.52 $405.00 million $2.16 7.17 Coda Octopus Group $22.23 million 4.46 $4.30 million $0.39 23.05

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Coda Octopus Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group. Leonardo DRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coda Octopus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Leonardo DRS and Coda Octopus Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.13%. Coda Octopus Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Leonardo DRS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets. The Marine Engineering Business segment supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. It also operates through the Americas, Europe, Australia or Asia, and Middle East or Africa geographical segments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

