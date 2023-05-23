Head-To-Head Contrast: Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) versus MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Repsol has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Repsol pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 5.48% 28.56% 11.99% MV Oil Trust 93.50% N/A 366.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Repsol and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Repsol and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 1 5 3 0 2.22 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repsol currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.03%. Given Repsol’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Repsol is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repsol and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $78.85 billion 0.24 $4.48 billion $2.99 4.82 MV Oil Trust $27.20 million 5.18 $25.53 million N/A N/A

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Repsol on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in refining, trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products, as well as the commercialization of oil products, petrochemical products and liquefied petroleum gases; the commercialization, transport and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas; and renewable energy power projects. The Corporation & Others segment includes expenses of corporate centers in Madrid and Calgary. The company was founded on October 17, 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

