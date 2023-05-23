Head to Head Contrast: Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) vs. Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Starco Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.47 -$780,000.00 ($0.04) -37.25 Starco Brands $7.81 million 9.09 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Starco Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stran & Company, Inc..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Starco Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80% Starco Brands 10.36% 8.90% 6.09%

Volatility and Risk

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stran & Company, Inc. and Starco Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stran & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 202.01%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Starco Brands.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats Starco Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Starco Brands

(Get Rating)

Starco Brands, Inc. engages in creating behavior-changing brands and technologies. It operates through the Starco Brands and Skylar segments. The Starco Brands segment focuses on the development and sales of consumer good products. The Starco Brands segment includes STCB, AOS, Whipshots Holdings, and Whipshots LLC. The Skylar segment generates revenue through the sale of fragrances. The company was founded by Sanford A. Lang and Martin Goldrod on January 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.