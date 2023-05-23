Head to Head Review: California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California BanCorp and Dacotah Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

California BanCorp presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.80%. Given California BanCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

California BanCorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of California BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 23.39% 13.59% 1.14% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California BanCorp and Dacotah Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $89.65 million 1.33 $21.11 million $2.72 5.24 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

California BanCorp beats Dacotah Banks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, treasury and cash management services, foreign exchange services, commercial and industrial loans, asset-based loans, loans to dental and veterinary professionals, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction and development loans, online banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded by Rochelle G. Klein on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

About Dacotah Banks

(Get Rating)

Dacotah Banks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing, and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.