Head-To-Head Survey: Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hillman Solutions has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions -1.61% 6.56% 3.00% CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

8.3% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CompX International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hillman Solutions and CompX International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 42.64%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than CompX International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hillman Solutions and CompX International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions $1.49 billion 1.07 -$16.44 million ($0.13) -62.69 CompX International $165.66 million 1.38 $20.87 million $1.78 10.40

CompX International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hillman Solutions. Hillman Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompX International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CompX International beats Hillman Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc. engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in a variety of applications including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski and wakeboard boats. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

